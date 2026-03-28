Ministry Urges Sheep Grazing Ban Following Recent Rains To Preserve Vegetation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) called on livestock and farm owners yesterday to prevent grazing for sheep and goats following the recent rainfall, noting that restricting grazing during this period helps renew the growth cycle of plants and trees in the natural environment.

A Ministry statement on X said that rainfall contributes to the revival of vegetation cover and the regeneration of life in the desert, which requires collective efforts to preserve these natural resources and avoid harming them by adhering to approved environmental guidelines. The Ministry had announced on Tuesday that sheep and goats were permitted to graze in the country, based on Ministerial Resolution No. 15 of 2025, regarding the extension of the ban on camel grazing and the regulation of sheep and goat grazing practices. The Ministry clarified that this measure comes after the end of the annual seasonal ban, which runs from December 1 to March 15, with the aim of protecting vegetation and maintaining ecological balance.