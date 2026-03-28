Prime Minister Meets US War Secretary

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has held talks with United States Secretary of War HE Pete Hegseth to discuss strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place in Washington on Thursday and focused on ways to support and develop defense and security collaboration amid regional challenges.

Both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on regional issues to promote security and stability locally and internationally.