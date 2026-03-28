Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Offers Condolences To Turkish Defense Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: On behalf of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani offered condolences to Minister of Defense of the Republic of Turkiye HE Yaşar Güler on the martyrs of the Qatari Armed Forces helicopter crash from the Qatar-Turkiye joint forces' members, praying to Allah Almighty to grant them His mercy and admit them to paradise, and to grant their families patience and solace.

For his part, HE the Turkish Minister of Defense expressed his sincere condolences on the Qatari martyrs, praising the distinguished strategic relations between the two brotherly countries.

His Excellency was accompanied during his visit to Ankara on Friday by HE Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al-Thani.