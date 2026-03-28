EU Allocates 18M Afs In Humanitarian Aid For Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) has allocated 18 million afghanis in humanitarian aid to support vulnerable individuals in Afghanistan.

In a statement on Thursday, the EU said that in response to the rising number of displaced people due to escalating conflict, it is providing €250,000 (over 18 million afghani) in humanitarian funding to assist the most vulnerable, including those affected by last year's earthquakes.

This funding will reach approximately 70,000 people in the provinces of Khost, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Paktika, and Paktia.

The EU contribution will support the Afghan Red Crescent in delivering essential relief, including food and cash assistance to meet urgent needs, as well as emergency shelter. It will also provide access to primary healthcare, safe water, sanitation, and other vital services.

The aid forms part of the EU's broader contribution to the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The European Union remains a leading humanitarian donor in Afghanistan, having allocated over €161 million in 2025 to humanitarian partners in the country.

Over recent years, the EU has organized dozens of EU-funded humanitarian flights, including three so far this year carrying 270 tonnes of nutrition supplies.

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