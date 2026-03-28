Over 169,000 Tonnes Of Goods Transported Via Railways Last Week

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 169,000 metric tonnes of goods were transported via Afghanistan's railways over the past week, the majority of which were imports, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said on Thursday.

On its X account, the ministry stated that these shipments took place from March 12 to 18.

According to the MoPW, of the total, 108,086 tonnes arrived via Hairatan Port, 18,531 tonnes via Aqina Port, 20,901 tonnes via Turghundi Port, and 22,047 tonnes via the Khaf-Herat route.

The shipments included petroleum products, non-petroleum items, and other goods.

During the same period, 1,262 tonnes of commercial goods were exported, mainly dried fruits and pomegranate juice.

The ministry added that the increase in exports and imports via rail is helping create job opportunities, boost national revenue, and advance economic stability and self-sufficiency.

Efforts to provide additional facilities for traders and to accelerate railway transport remain ongoing, it concluded.

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