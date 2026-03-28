40,000 New Students To Enroll In Ghazni Schools This Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): With the start of the new academic year, officials in southern Ghazni say that around 40,000 new students will be enrolled in schools across the province this year.

Ghazni's Director of Education, Mawlawi Nasir Ahmad Hussaini, said during the opening ceremony of the new academic year that necessary preparations have been made and thousands of new students are expected to join schools in different parts of the province.

He added that efforts are ongoing to expand education so that more children can benefit from educational opportunities.

He acknowledged challenges related to teachers and textbooks, stating that there is currently a shortage of 1,100 teachers in the province and about 15 percent of required textbooks are also lacking.

Meanwhile, some students in Ghazni complain about the quality of education, saying that the shortage of professional teachers and lack of textbooks has negatively affected their learning.

Two students from Hakim Sanai High School, Munir Ahmad and Ahmad Shuaib, told Pajhwok that teachers often teach subjects outside their specialization and their textbooks are outdated. They urged authorities to address these issues.

At the same time, some teachers have also raised concerns.

According to them, low salaries and unfulfilled promises regarding the allocation of land plots remain unresolved.

Two teachers, Ahmad Jan and Baryalai, emphasized that if teachers' conditions do not improve, it will directly affect the quality of education.

Meanwhile, some parents have also expressed concern about the quality of education. They say that although schools exist, the lack of laboratories, shortage of professional teachers, and other basic deficiencies have impacted learning standards.

A parent named Saifullah told Pajhwok that while the start of the new academic year brings hope for students, existing challenges show that the education sector still needs serious reforms and practical measures.

He added that authorities are expected to address these problems and significantly improve the quality of education.

According to available information, there are currently around 700 active schools in Ghazni province, where nearly 14,000 teachers are providing education to more than 450,000 students.

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