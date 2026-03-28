Turkey Invites Commerce Minister Azizi To Attend Antalya Forum

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, received an invitation from Turkey's chargé d'affaires to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, discussing enhanced trade, transit cooperation and activating the Lapis Lazuli Corridor.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement that Azizi met with Sadin Ayyildiz, Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Turkey in Kabul.

At the start of the meeting, the Turkish diplomat invited the ministry's leadership to attend the forum in Turkey.

The statement added that Ayyildiz provided details about the forum and highlighted economic, trade and historical ties, emphasizing the need to boost Afghanistan's exports to Turkey.

Both sides also discussed expanding bilateral trade, strengthening economic relations, facilitating cooperation in commerce, collaborating on road transport routes, activating the Lapis Lazuli Corridor, and enhancing regional cooperation.

Azizi expressed gratitude for the invitation and introduced the ministry's technical team to coordinate planning and participation.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an annual international event in Turkey addressing global challenges and fostering solutions through dialogue, hosting representatives from over 100 countries, including presidents, leaders, senior officials, international organizations, analysts, and media.

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