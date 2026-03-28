Kabul Flatly Rejects Pakistani Advance Claims In Paktika As Baseless

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Friday dismissed claims of a Pakistani advance in Paktika province as baseless, affirming that the area remains fully under the control of Afghan security and defense forces.

According to a post on X, Mali Khan Sediq, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, visited an area in Terwah district that some accounts linked to Pakistan's military establishment had claimed was captured.

The ministry said the visit confirmed the area is entirely under the control of Afghan forces, describing reports of its fall as“false and misleading.”

Military officials reiterated that Afghan defense forces remain firmly committed to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity and will not permit any violation of its sovereignty.

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