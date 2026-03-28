7 Medicare Coverage Gaps That Could Surprise You In 2026

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Medicare is often seen as a safety net for retirees-but many people are shocked to discover just how much it doesn't cover. In 2026, even with updates and new benefits, there are still major gaps that can leave seniors paying out of pocket. These surprises can derail even the most carefully planned retirement budget. The key is knowing where those gaps are before they cost you. Here are seven Medicare coverage gaps in 2026 that could catch you off guard-and what to do about them.

1. Routine Dental Care Still Isn't Covered

One of the biggest Medicare coverage gaps in 2026 is dental care. Original Medicare does not cover routine services like cleanings, fillings, dentures, or extractions.

That means even basic dental visits can become a significant out-of-pocket expense over time. While some Medicare Advantage plans offer limited dental coverage, they often come with annual caps. This leaves many seniors paying thousands for necessary procedures. If dental health is important to you, separate dental insurance or savings planning is essential.

2. Vision Care and Glasses Are Mostly Out-of-Pocket

Another surprising Medicare coverage gap involves routine vision care. Medicare generally does not cover eye exams, glasses, or contact lenses unless tied to specific conditions like cataract surgery.

This can be frustrating for seniors who rely on regular vision checks to maintain independence. Even a simple pair of prescription glasses can cost hundreds of dollars. Some Medicare Advantage plans include vision benefits, but coverage varies widely. Without supplemental coverage, most vision costs fall entirely on you.

3. Hearing Aids and Exams Aren't Included

Hearing loss is common with age, yet Medicare still doesn't cover hearing aids or routine hearing exams.

This creates a major Medicare coverage gap, especially since hearing aids can cost thousands per pair. Untreated hearing loss can also impact cognitive health and quality of life. While some Advantage plans offer partial coverage, it's often limited. Many seniors end up delaying care simply because of the cost.

4. Long-Term Care Is Not Covered

One of the most expensive Medicare coverage gaps is long-term care. Medicare does not pay for custodial care, such as help with bathing, dressing, or daily living activities.

It may cover short-term skilled nursing after a hospital stay, but that coverage is limited. Once that period ends, the financial responsibility shifts entirely to the individual. Long-term care costs can easily exceed $50,000 per year, depending on the level of care. Planning ahead with long-term care insurance or savings is critical.

5. You're Still Responsible for Deductibles and 20% Coinsurance

Many people assume Medicare covers everything after enrollment-but that's not the case. In 2026, beneficiaries still face deductibles and ongoing cost-sharing. For example, Part B typically covers about 80% of approved services, leaving you responsible for the remaining 20%.

There is also a deductible before coverage begins, which has increased in 2026. These out-of-pocket costs can add up quickly, especially for frequent doctor visits or treatments. Without supplemental insurance like Medigap, these expenses can become a serious burden.

6. Prescription Drug Coverage Has Limits

While Medicare Part D helps cover medications, it doesn't eliminate all costs. In 2026, there is an out-of-pocket cap for covered drugs, but it only applies to medications included in your plan.

Drugs that are not covered-or fall outside the formulary-can still be expensive. Additionally, premiums and deductibles continue to rise each year. Some medications, especially specialty drugs, can still result in significant out-of-pocket spending. Reviewing your drug plan annually is one of the smartest moves you can make.

7. Care Outside the U.S. Is Rarely Covered

If you travel internationally, this Medicare coverage gap could be a major risk. Original Medicare generally does not cover medical care outside the United States.

This means a medical emergency abroad could result in massive out-of-pocket costs. Some Medigap plans offer limited emergency coverage, but it's not guaranteed. Travel insurance is often the safest option for seniors leaving the country. Without it, even a minor health issue could turn into a financial crisis.

Why These Medicare Coverage Gaps Matter More in 2026

The Medicare coverage gaps in 2026 are more important than ever because healthcare costs continue to rise. Even though there are improvements-like caps on certain drug costs-many essential services still fall outside standard coverage. These gaps can lead to unexpected expenses that strain retirement savings. The good news is that many of them can be managed with proper planning and supplemental coverage. Understanding where Medicare falls short allows you to build a smarter, more secure financial plan. In the end, awareness is your best defense against costly surprises.

Which of these Medicare coverage gaps surprised you the most-and have you taken steps to prepare for them? Share your thoughts in the comments!