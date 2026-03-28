Concerns Raised Over Hamilton Family Brewery Location In Rancho Cucamonga Neighborhood

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Rancho Cucamonga City Council candidate, David VanGorden who is campaigning against the incumbent Kristine Scott, poses questions about common sense planning.

Concerns from residents living near Hamilton Family Brewery in Rancho Cucamonga are drawing attention to broader questions about zoning decisions and how businesses are placed within residential areas.

According to recent reports and community feedback, some neighbors say the brewery has brought increased traffic, noise, and late-night disturbances to what had previously been a quiet neighborhood.

City Council candidate David VanGorden says the situation highlights the importance of thoughtful planning before approvals are made.

“This isn't about being for or against a business,” VanGorden said.“It's about making sure decisions are made with the surrounding community in mind.”

A Question of Location

The brewery is located near residential homes and, according to residents, in close proximity to a senior living facility.

That has led some residents to question whether the location was appropriate for a business that attracts evening activity.

“When you have a business that brings people in later hours, it's reasonable to ask how that fits within a residential setting,” VanGorden said.

Balancing Growth and Quality of Life

Rancho Cucamonga has a strong reputation for supporting local businesses and economic growth.

At the same time, residents expect that growth to be balanced with quality of life considerations, including:

. traffic and parking

. noise levels

. neighborhood safety

. overall community impact

“When businesses succeed, that benefits the city,” VanGorden said.“But those decisions should also reflect the needs of the people who live nearby.”



A Broader Planning Question

VanGorden says situations like this highlight the importance of addressing potential impacts early in the planning process.

“When concerns arise after a project is already in place, it becomes much harder to find solutions,” he said.

The situation has led to ongoing discussions between residents and the business, with both sides expressing concerns.

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a retired law enforcement officer and longtime Rancho Cucamonga resident. He is running for City Council in District 2 in the November 2026 election against incumbent Kristine Scott.

He encourages residents to submit their questions by clicking David VanGorden for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2.