Sold-Out NYC Esports Event To Showcase How Gaming Can Lead To Workforce
Readiness for Over 200 Students
New York, NY – March 31, 2026 - More than 200 students from New York City Public
Schools will attend a sold-out academic esports event at OS-NYC on March 31,
highlighting how a passion for gaming can be transformed into real-world career
opportunities and long-term economic mobility.
Hosted in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the United States Academic
Esports League (USAEL), the event will run from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM at OS-NYC, located
at 50 Bowery in Manhattan.
The Esports Session will feature a full day of programming, including a kickoff session,
open gameplay, a structured tournament, and a closing celebration of winners.
Students will engage with popular titles such as Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., and
Marvel Rivals while gaining exposure to the broader academic pathways and career
opportunities connected to the gaming and technology industries.
“This event represents what is possible when we meet students where they are and
connect their passions to purpose,” said Alan Sitomer, Founder of the United States
Academic Esports League.“We believe esports can be a powerful gateway to
workforce readiness. Our mission is to help students break cycles of intergenerational
poverty by turning their love of gaming into skills, credentials, and career pathways
that lead to real economic opportunity.”
In addition to hands-on gameplay, students will hear from speakers representing the
New York City Department of Education and the City University of New York (CUNY),
providing insight into how academic institutions are aligning education with emerging
workforce demands.
The event is designed around USAEL's“Play, Learn, Earn” model, which connects
student engagement in esports to skill development in areas such as communication,
strategic thinking, digital literacy, and problem solving. These competencies are
directly aligned with high-growth careers in fields like cybersecurity, game
development, artificial intelligence, and digital media.
The day's agenda includes:
● Kickoff Session (10:30–11:00 AM)
● Gaming Session (11:00 AM–12:00 PM)
● Lunch (12:00–12:45 PM)
● Gaming Tournament (1:00–2:00 PM)
● Celebration of Winners (2:00–2:30 PM)
Students will also participate in an in-person tournament experience featuring games
such as Minecraft Parkour, Rocket League, and Mario Kart 8, reinforcing teamwork,
collaboration, and applied learning in a competitive environment.
With demand exceeding available capacity, the sold-out event signals a growing
appetite among schools and students for innovative programs that bridge
engagement with tangible career outcomes.
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