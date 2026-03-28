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Bajaj Finserv Dhuniverse, With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, To Unveil 'Voice Of Nation' On March 31
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, March 26, 2026: Bajaj Finserv today announced the grand culmination of Bajaj Dhuniverse, its digital-first music talent platform, with the finale set for March 31, in Mumbai. The event will unveil the 'Voice of the Nation' in the presence of legendary composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Over the past six months, Bajaj Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling over 60,000 aspirants – from metros to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunity to co-create the Bajaj's sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company.
“We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Bajaj Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, President – Digital Platforms.
Speaking on the initiative, Shankar Mahadevan said,“What stood out to me about Bajaj Dhuniverse was the intent to find and elevate musical talent from all corners of India. The digital‐first approach has made participation genuinely inclusive, bringing forward exceptional voices that deserve to be heard.”
Ehsaan Noorani added,“The range, depth and commitment we witnessed during evaluations were extraordinary. The quality of talent coming from across the country has been truly inspiring.”
Loy Mendonsa said,“India has always had immense musical talent. Bajaj Dhuniverse created a platform where musicians could step forward and be discovered. It has been a deeply rewarding experience, and I look forward to the finale."
Bajaj Dhuniverse - A digital-first, inclusive talent platform
Bajaj Dhuniverse was launched as a nationwide music discovery initiative designed to identify, nurture and celebrate emerging talent. Built on a robust digital framework, it offers a rigorous and transparent evaluation process, open to singers and musicians across age groups – without the limitations of physical auditions.
Strong national response
Entries opened on November 7, 2025, and closed on January 8, 2026, receiving over 60,000 submissions – achieved without television amplification or hi-decibel mass campaigns. The platform ensured equal opportunity for participants from small towns, villages and major cities alike.
Mentorship and selection by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
A rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process narrowed entries to the top 100 contestants, who were mentored and assessed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy through a digital episodic format. From this pool, 10 finalists and a Wild Card were selected.
Grand Finale on March 31
The finalists and a wild-card entrant will perform live in an on-ground event Mumbai on March 31, with the event being streamed nationwide. The winner, selected by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will:
· Record an independent album with Zee Music Company
· Collaborate with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy on a Spotify release
· Co-create the Bajaj Anthem as the Season 1 'Voice of Bajaj'
About Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), an unregistered Core Investment Company (Unregistered CIC) under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, as amended, is one of India's leading promoters of financial services businesses with consolidated revenue of over ₹ 1,33,822 crore (USD 15.66 billion) for FY2024-25.
BFS and its subsidiaries have served over 308 million customers with a diversified portfolio that helps meet financial needs and build financial resilience of individuals and businesses. Its suite of financial solutions includes consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, auto financing, fixed deposit products, payments, securities brokerage services, general and life insurance, and investments.
BFS is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers.
BFS is included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.
Bajaj Finserv is committed to driving equitable and inclusive opportunities for youth and children through its social impact initiatives. Its social responsibility programmes in the areas of skilling, health, education, protection, and inclusion for people with disability (PwD) are life-transformative and aimed at solving the most pressing issues of society. So far, BFS and its group of companies have touched over 3.4 million lives across the country. The company's flagship self-implemented skilling programme called the Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance & Insurance (CPBFI), enables young graduates from small towns secure employment in the financial services industry.
Over the past six months, Bajaj Dhuniverse has emerged as a credible, technology-led pathway for music discovery, enabling over 60,000 aspirants – from metros to deep geographies – to audition through audio and video submissions and be discovered by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
The grand finale will feature live performances by ten finalists and one wild-card entrant - all shortlisted by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The winner will be offered the opportunity to co-create the Bajaj's sonic identity with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and create an independent album with Zee Music Company.
“We owe it to the nation and our people to invest in creating platforms that harness potential and create new role models. We continue to invest in platforms across performing arts, sports, technology and culture, and Bajaj Dhuniverse is one of our long term commitments. The response we have received in Year 1 gives us the tailwinds and the courage to make this even bigger and better in Year 2,” said Manav Mianwal, President – Digital Platforms.
Speaking on the initiative, Shankar Mahadevan said,“What stood out to me about Bajaj Dhuniverse was the intent to find and elevate musical talent from all corners of India. The digital‐first approach has made participation genuinely inclusive, bringing forward exceptional voices that deserve to be heard.”
Ehsaan Noorani added,“The range, depth and commitment we witnessed during evaluations were extraordinary. The quality of talent coming from across the country has been truly inspiring.”
Loy Mendonsa said,“India has always had immense musical talent. Bajaj Dhuniverse created a platform where musicians could step forward and be discovered. It has been a deeply rewarding experience, and I look forward to the finale."
Bajaj Dhuniverse - A digital-first, inclusive talent platform
Bajaj Dhuniverse was launched as a nationwide music discovery initiative designed to identify, nurture and celebrate emerging talent. Built on a robust digital framework, it offers a rigorous and transparent evaluation process, open to singers and musicians across age groups – without the limitations of physical auditions.
Strong national response
Entries opened on November 7, 2025, and closed on January 8, 2026, receiving over 60,000 submissions – achieved without television amplification or hi-decibel mass campaigns. The platform ensured equal opportunity for participants from small towns, villages and major cities alike.
Mentorship and selection by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
A rigorous and multi-layered evaluation process narrowed entries to the top 100 contestants, who were mentored and assessed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy through a digital episodic format. From this pool, 10 finalists and a Wild Card were selected.
Grand Finale on March 31
The finalists and a wild-card entrant will perform live in an on-ground event Mumbai on March 31, with the event being streamed nationwide. The winner, selected by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, will:
· Record an independent album with Zee Music Company
· Collaborate with Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy on a Spotify release
· Co-create the Bajaj Anthem as the Season 1 'Voice of Bajaj'
About Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), an unregistered Core Investment Company (Unregistered CIC) under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016, as amended, is one of India's leading promoters of financial services businesses with consolidated revenue of over ₹ 1,33,822 crore (USD 15.66 billion) for FY2024-25.
BFS and its subsidiaries have served over 308 million customers with a diversified portfolio that helps meet financial needs and build financial resilience of individuals and businesses. Its suite of financial solutions includes consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, auto financing, fixed deposit products, payments, securities brokerage services, general and life insurance, and investments.
BFS is focused on continuous innovation through smart use of technology, data and analytics to drive seamless, simplified and personalized experiences for its customers.
BFS is included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.
Bajaj Finserv is committed to driving equitable and inclusive opportunities for youth and children through its social impact initiatives. Its social responsibility programmes in the areas of skilling, health, education, protection, and inclusion for people with disability (PwD) are life-transformative and aimed at solving the most pressing issues of society. So far, BFS and its group of companies have touched over 3.4 million lives across the country. The company's flagship self-implemented skilling programme called the Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance & Insurance (CPBFI), enables young graduates from small towns secure employment in the financial services industry.
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