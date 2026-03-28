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National AYUSH Conclave On Naturopathy, In Kanha Shanti Vanam, Hyderabad Signals A New Direction For Naturopathy, Science, And Preventive Health
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 26 March 2026: A national-level conclave at Kanha Shanti Vanam has sparked a wide-ranging awareness on the future of health systems, raising a central question: is health determined primarily by what we consume-or by how we live?
At the National Conclave“Nature Cure to Cure Nature,” organized by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, senior policymakers, researchers, and practitioners gathered-including inaugural leaders and contributors such as Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President, Shri Ram Chandra Mission; Prof. (Dr.) Srikanth Babu Perugu, Director of AYUSH; Shri Amarendra Singh, Director, Shri Pradyumna Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Advisor Yoga and Naturopathy to Minstry of AYUSH, Professor Dr. O. P. Shukla, Advisor National Institute of Naturopathy; Dr. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, Founder and Managing Trustee, Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam; Prof. (Dr.) K. Satyalakshmi, Former Director, NIN, Prof. Dr. Sathyanath of NIN and Shri Vamsi Chalagulla Joint Secretary Heartfulness; along with other leading experts in naturopathy, integrative health, and preventive medicine. The discussions focused on preventive health, lifestyle medicine, and the evolving interface between consciousness and biology.
A recurring theme throughout the conclave was the role of the“inner environment”-including mental, emotional, and behavioural states-in influencing health outcomes. Participants examined whether current models of healthcare, which often prioritise pharmacological and intervention-based approaches, may benefit from greater integration with preventive and lifestyle-based systems such as naturopathy.
In this context, naturopathy was presented as a foundational framework centred on nature-aligned living, self-regulation, and low-cost, scalable interventions. Sessions explored related domains including permaculture, natural farming, and alkaline dietary systems, positioning them as part of a broader regenerative approach linking soil health, nutrition, and human well-being.
During the conclave, Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji) highlighted the importance of inner balance, stating,“Heal the soul. The body will heal itself.” The statement, while philosophical in tone, reflects a growing body of scientific inquiry into mind-body interactions.
Research from institutions such as Harvard Medical School and the University of Wisconsin–Madison has indicated links between meditation, stress reduction, and measurable biological outcomes. Work by Nobel Laureate Elizabeth Blackburn on telomeres and telomerase has further explored how lifestyle and psychological states may influence cellular ageing.
Experts at the conclave emphasised that integrating such insights into public health frameworks would require careful validation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and policy-level engagement. The discussions also highlighted the need to balance modern biomedical advances with traditional knowledge systems.
At a broader level, participants reflected on global health challenges, including the rise of lifestyle-related diseases, mental health concerns, and environmental degradation. Some speakers suggested that patterns of overconsumption, ecological imbalance, and stress may contribute not only to individual health issues but also to wider societal tensions. However, these views remain part of an ongoing dialogue rather than established consensus.
The conclave aligned several discussions with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health, environment, and sustainable communities. An additional perspective proposed during the sessions was the idea of“Purity of inner states of consciousness” as a foundational principle-suggesting that internal clarity and balance may support the achievement of broader sustainable development goals.
Unlike conventional conferences, the Kanha conclave incorporated meditation sessions alongside academic discussions, allowing participants to engage with experiential aspects of the topics under consideration.
While many of the concepts discussed are still emerging and require further scientific validation, the conclave highlighted a potential shift in health thinking-one that places greater emphasis on prevention, lifestyle, and the integration of inner and outer dimensions of well-being.
As global health systems continue to evolve, the questions raised at Kanha Shanti Vanam point toward an expanding dialogue: how can modern science, traditional knowledge, and sustainable living practices be integrated to address the complex health challenges of the future? Move over mindfulness, it is towards Nature and Heartfulness that India leans to face the future.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
At the National Conclave“Nature Cure to Cure Nature,” organized by the National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, senior policymakers, researchers, and practitioners gathered-including inaugural leaders and contributors such as Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji), President, Shri Ram Chandra Mission; Prof. (Dr.) Srikanth Babu Perugu, Director of AYUSH; Shri Amarendra Singh, Director, Shri Pradyumna Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Advisor Yoga and Naturopathy to Minstry of AYUSH, Professor Dr. O. P. Shukla, Advisor National Institute of Naturopathy; Dr. Manthena Satyanarayana Raju, Founder and Managing Trustee, Manthena Satyanarayana Raju Arogyalayam; Prof. (Dr.) K. Satyalakshmi, Former Director, NIN, Prof. Dr. Sathyanath of NIN and Shri Vamsi Chalagulla Joint Secretary Heartfulness; along with other leading experts in naturopathy, integrative health, and preventive medicine. The discussions focused on preventive health, lifestyle medicine, and the evolving interface between consciousness and biology.
A recurring theme throughout the conclave was the role of the“inner environment”-including mental, emotional, and behavioural states-in influencing health outcomes. Participants examined whether current models of healthcare, which often prioritise pharmacological and intervention-based approaches, may benefit from greater integration with preventive and lifestyle-based systems such as naturopathy.
In this context, naturopathy was presented as a foundational framework centred on nature-aligned living, self-regulation, and low-cost, scalable interventions. Sessions explored related domains including permaculture, natural farming, and alkaline dietary systems, positioning them as part of a broader regenerative approach linking soil health, nutrition, and human well-being.
During the conclave, Shri Kamlesh D. Patel (Daaji) highlighted the importance of inner balance, stating,“Heal the soul. The body will heal itself.” The statement, while philosophical in tone, reflects a growing body of scientific inquiry into mind-body interactions.
Research from institutions such as Harvard Medical School and the University of Wisconsin–Madison has indicated links between meditation, stress reduction, and measurable biological outcomes. Work by Nobel Laureate Elizabeth Blackburn on telomeres and telomerase has further explored how lifestyle and psychological states may influence cellular ageing.
Experts at the conclave emphasised that integrating such insights into public health frameworks would require careful validation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and policy-level engagement. The discussions also highlighted the need to balance modern biomedical advances with traditional knowledge systems.
At a broader level, participants reflected on global health challenges, including the rise of lifestyle-related diseases, mental health concerns, and environmental degradation. Some speakers suggested that patterns of overconsumption, ecological imbalance, and stress may contribute not only to individual health issues but also to wider societal tensions. However, these views remain part of an ongoing dialogue rather than established consensus.
The conclave aligned several discussions with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to health, environment, and sustainable communities. An additional perspective proposed during the sessions was the idea of“Purity of inner states of consciousness” as a foundational principle-suggesting that internal clarity and balance may support the achievement of broader sustainable development goals.
Unlike conventional conferences, the Kanha conclave incorporated meditation sessions alongside academic discussions, allowing participants to engage with experiential aspects of the topics under consideration.
While many of the concepts discussed are still emerging and require further scientific validation, the conclave highlighted a potential shift in health thinking-one that places greater emphasis on prevention, lifestyle, and the integration of inner and outer dimensions of well-being.
As global health systems continue to evolve, the questions raised at Kanha Shanti Vanam point toward an expanding dialogue: how can modern science, traditional knowledge, and sustainable living practices be integrated to address the complex health challenges of the future? Move over mindfulness, it is towards Nature and Heartfulness that India leans to face the future.
About Heartfulness:
Heartfulness offers a simple set of meditative practices and lifestyle changes, first developed at the turn of the twentieth century and formalized into teaching through the Shri Ram Chandra Mission in 1945 in India with a goal to bring peace, happiness, and wisdom to one heart at a time. These practices are a modern form of Yoga designed to support contentment, inner calm, and stillness, compassion, courage, and clarity of thought, as the first step towards a purposeful life. They are simple and easily adopted and are appropriate for people from all walks of life, cultures, religious beliefs, and economic situations, who are over the age of fifteen. Ongoing training in Heartfulness practices continues at thousands of schools and colleges, and over 100,000 professionals are meditating in corporations, non-governmental, and government bodies worldwide. More than 5,000 Heartfulness Centers are supported by thousands of certified volunteer trainers and millions of practitioners in 160 countries.
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