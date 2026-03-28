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Meghalaya Becomes 12Th State To Sign Reform-Linked Mou Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 27 March 2026, Delhi: Marking a significant milestone in the shift towards outcome-oriented and service-driven rural water supply, Meghalaya has become the twelfth State to sign a Reform-Linked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Government under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. This step marks the State's formal entry into the reform-linked implementation framework of Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 10, 2026.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil; Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna; along with the virtual presence of Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma.
Shri Marcuise N. Marak, Minister, PHE, Government of Meghalaya; Shri Praveen Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, PHE, Government of Meghalaya; Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS); Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission; and other senior officials from DDWS were present during the meeting.
In his opening remarks, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS underscored that the MoU prioritizes not just infrastructure setup of pipelines, but sustainable services managed at the grassroots level. He emphasised on decentralization and community ownership, with Gram Panchayats and Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) being empowered to manage and operate in-village water supply systems. The key reform measures focus on prompt setup of District Water Sanitation Missions (DWSM) to develop village-level action plans and issue panchayat certifications along with district administrations, heading DWSMs, to oversee implementation and offer swift support.
Describing the MoU as a shared pledge for enduring water security, Shri Meena linked it to the national goal of building a water-secure India through collaborative efforts between the Central Government and the State Government.
The MoU was signed and exchanged between Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), DDWS, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Shri Praveen Bakshi, PHE, Government of Meghalaya.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil noted that Meghalaya has made commendable progress under the Mission, achieving 83% coverage. He urged the State Government to accelerate implementation and complete the remaining work at the earliest, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
Recalling the evolution of the Jal Jeevan Mission timeline, Shri Patil stated that although the original deadline was May 2024, it has been extended till December 2028 under the direction of the Prime Minister to provide 100% tap water coverage and sanitation throughout the nation. He further informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an additional outlay of ₹1.51 lakh crore for the Mission, with around ₹67,300 crore allocated in the Union Budget for 2025–26. He expressed confidence that through the MoUs the State would utilise these funds efficiently while maintaining high standards of execution.
Highlighting the broader vision, the Minister underscored that the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 can only be achieved with assured tap water supply and proper sanitation for every household. He described the Jal Jeevan Mission as one of the largest programmes of its kind globally and stressed the importance of maintaining quality and accountability at every stage. Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards lapses, Shri Patil stated that strict accountability measures have been incorporated as part of the MoU framework. The Union Minister, further informed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the State are currently under examination at the Centre and expressed confidence that Meghalaya will continue to align its proposals with prescribed norms, ensuring they remain realistic, technically sound, and outcome-oriented.
Emphasizing the importance of sustainability, he encouraged the State to further strengthen water conservation efforts under Jal Sanchay with a push to Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. He noted that strategic utilisation of funds under MGNREGA across different zones would significantly augment water sources and support the long-term sustainability of rural water supply systems. He also urged the state to take up source sustainability and water conservation using VB G RAM G fund, for continuous supply of water.
With the signing of the reform-linked MoU today, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil expressed confidence that Meghalaya, being the twelfth State to sign the MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, he expects the State to soon join the list of States that have achieved 100% tap water coverage, reflecting its strong commitment to reforms and assured water service delivery.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma extended his gratitude towards the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil, and Jal Jeevan Mission. He stated that Meghalaya, which was once among the lowest in the country in terms of rural tap water coverage, has now achieved 83.59% coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch. He credited this remarkable progress to the strong support and guidance of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Shri Sangma further informed that the State has adopted a comprehensive Water Policy as early as 2019 and has constituted a Climate Council with active involvement of multiple departments. He highlighted that all line departments are now working together in a holistic manner to address water-related issues, including awareness generation, soil conservation, and other interventions. Acknowledging the challenges of operation and maintenance, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government is fully prepared to take maximum responsibility.
He reiterated that the State is fully committed to implementing all the provisions of the MoU and will work closely with the Central Government to ensure not only the quantity but also the quality and sustainability of water supply to every household.
The reform-linked MoU seeks to ensure that every rural household has access to drinking water supply in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular basis, through strengthened community participation (Jan Bhagidari) and bringing in structural reforms for sustainable operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems, thereby enhancing the living standards of rural communities contributing to long-term water security aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C. R. Patil; Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna; along with the virtual presence of Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma.
Shri Marcuise N. Marak, Minister, PHE, Government of Meghalaya; Shri Praveen Bakshi, Commissioner & Secretary, PHE, Government of Meghalaya; Shri Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS); Shri Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission; and other senior officials from DDWS were present during the meeting.
In his opening remarks, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS underscored that the MoU prioritizes not just infrastructure setup of pipelines, but sustainable services managed at the grassroots level. He emphasised on decentralization and community ownership, with Gram Panchayats and Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs) being empowered to manage and operate in-village water supply systems. The key reform measures focus on prompt setup of District Water Sanitation Missions (DWSM) to develop village-level action plans and issue panchayat certifications along with district administrations, heading DWSMs, to oversee implementation and offer swift support.
Describing the MoU as a shared pledge for enduring water security, Shri Meena linked it to the national goal of building a water-secure India through collaborative efforts between the Central Government and the State Government.
The MoU was signed and exchanged between Smt. Swati Meena Naik, Joint Secretary (Water), DDWS, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Shri Praveen Bakshi, PHE, Government of Meghalaya.
Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil noted that Meghalaya has made commendable progress under the Mission, achieving 83% coverage. He urged the State Government to accelerate implementation and complete the remaining work at the earliest, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.
Recalling the evolution of the Jal Jeevan Mission timeline, Shri Patil stated that although the original deadline was May 2024, it has been extended till December 2028 under the direction of the Prime Minister to provide 100% tap water coverage and sanitation throughout the nation. He further informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an additional outlay of ₹1.51 lakh crore for the Mission, with around ₹67,300 crore allocated in the Union Budget for 2025–26. He expressed confidence that through the MoUs the State would utilise these funds efficiently while maintaining high standards of execution.
Highlighting the broader vision, the Minister underscored that the goal of Viksit Bharat @2047 can only be achieved with assured tap water supply and proper sanitation for every household. He described the Jal Jeevan Mission as one of the largest programmes of its kind globally and stressed the importance of maintaining quality and accountability at every stage. Reiterating a zero-tolerance approach towards lapses, Shri Patil stated that strict accountability measures have been incorporated as part of the MoU framework. The Union Minister, further informed that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the State are currently under examination at the Centre and expressed confidence that Meghalaya will continue to align its proposals with prescribed norms, ensuring they remain realistic, technically sound, and outcome-oriented.
Emphasizing the importance of sustainability, he encouraged the State to further strengthen water conservation efforts under Jal Sanchay with a push to Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. He noted that strategic utilisation of funds under MGNREGA across different zones would significantly augment water sources and support the long-term sustainability of rural water supply systems. He also urged the state to take up source sustainability and water conservation using VB G RAM G fund, for continuous supply of water.
With the signing of the reform-linked MoU today, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil expressed confidence that Meghalaya, being the twelfth State to sign the MoU under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, he expects the State to soon join the list of States that have achieved 100% tap water coverage, reflecting its strong commitment to reforms and assured water service delivery.
Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K. Sangma extended his gratitude towards the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C.R. Patil, and Jal Jeevan Mission. He stated that Meghalaya, which was once among the lowest in the country in terms of rural tap water coverage, has now achieved 83.59% coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch. He credited this remarkable progress to the strong support and guidance of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Shri Sangma further informed that the State has adopted a comprehensive Water Policy as early as 2019 and has constituted a Climate Council with active involvement of multiple departments. He highlighted that all line departments are now working together in a holistic manner to address water-related issues, including awareness generation, soil conservation, and other interventions. Acknowledging the challenges of operation and maintenance, the Chief Minister assured that the State Government is fully prepared to take maximum responsibility.
He reiterated that the State is fully committed to implementing all the provisions of the MoU and will work closely with the Central Government to ensure not only the quantity but also the quality and sustainability of water supply to every household.
The reform-linked MoU seeks to ensure that every rural household has access to drinking water supply in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on a regular basis, through strengthened community participation (Jan Bhagidari) and bringing in structural reforms for sustainable operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems, thereby enhancing the living standards of rural communities contributing to long-term water security aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
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