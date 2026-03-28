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Persistent Bleeding In 39-Year-Old Traced To Hidden Blood Disorder, Treated With Scarless Care At Manipal Hospital Broadway
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 27th March 2026: Demonstrating the power of timely diagnosis and coordinated, multidisciplinary care, doctors at Manipal Hospital Broadway, successfully treated a complex case involving both a gynaecological condition and an undiagnosed blood disorder. Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Broadway, along with Dr. Sumit Mitra, Consultant - Clinical Haematology, Manipal Hospital, Broadway, managed the treatment of a 39-year-old female patient, Susmita Das (name changed), a resident of Kankurgachi, Kolkata, who had been battling severe health complications for years. The case was effectively managed through a carefully planned procedure, ensuring reduced pain, faster recovery, and no external surgical scars for the patient.
Susmita Das (name changed) first visited Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar in August 2025 with complaints of extremely heavy menstrual bleeding and weakness. Her haemoglobin levels had dropped to around 5–6 g/dL, indicating severe anaemia. Despite consulting multiple hospitals earlier, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated. During clinical examination, Dr. Mazumdar detected a significantly enlarged spleen (an organ that filters blood) and liver. The enlarged spleen, known as splenomegaly (abnormal increase in spleen size), raised suspicion of an underlying blood-related disorder, prompting immediate referral to Dr. Sumit Mitra for further evaluation.
Subsequent investigations, including a bone marrow biopsy (a test to examine blood-forming cells), confirmed that the patient had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells but can be effectively managed with medication and regular follow-up. While the patient responded well to treatment for CML under the haematology team, her heavy menstrual bleeding persisted despite prolonged medical therapy over 2–3 years. Considering her completed family, ongoing symptoms, and poor response to medicines, a hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) was advised. After receiving medical clearance from the haematology team, Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar performed a non-descent vaginal hysterectomy (removal of the uterus through the vaginal route without any cuts on the abdomen), despite challenges such as an enlarged uterus due to adenomyosis (a condition where the inner lining of the uterus grows into the muscle wall, causing heavy bleeding and pain). The ovaries were preserved to maintain hormonal balance, and the surgery was successfully completed, ensuring a safer approach with minimal pain and no external scars.
Sharing her perspective, Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar said,“When the patient first came to us, she was in a critical condition with severe anaemia and persistent heavy menstrual bleeding. During examination, the enlarged spleen raised suspicion of an underlying blood disorder, which ultimately led to the diagnosis of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). While her condition improved with appropriate treatment, her gynaecological symptoms continued to impact her quality of life. Considering the complexity of the case, we opted for a non-descent vaginal hysterectomy, a procedure performed without any external cuts, ensuring lower risk, less pain, and faster recovery. This case reinforces the importance of a holistic, multidisciplinary approach, where timely diagnosis and coordinated care can successfully manage even the most challenging conditions.”
Expressing her relief and gratitude, Susmita Das (name changed) said,“For years, I was struggling with heavy bleeding and weakness. I had almost lost hope after visiting several hospitals. After coming to Manipal Hospital, I finally got the right diagnosis and treatment. The doctors explained everything clearly and supported me throughout the journey. After the surgery, I feel much better and relieved, especially because there are no external scars and the recovery has been smooth. I am grateful to the entire team of Manipal Hospital, Broadway for giving me a new lease on life.”
Susmita Das (name changed) first visited Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar in August 2025 with complaints of extremely heavy menstrual bleeding and weakness. Her haemoglobin levels had dropped to around 5–6 g/dL, indicating severe anaemia. Despite consulting multiple hospitals earlier, her condition remained undiagnosed and untreated. During clinical examination, Dr. Mazumdar detected a significantly enlarged spleen (an organ that filters blood) and liver. The enlarged spleen, known as splenomegaly (abnormal increase in spleen size), raised suspicion of an underlying blood-related disorder, prompting immediate referral to Dr. Sumit Mitra for further evaluation.
Subsequent investigations, including a bone marrow biopsy (a test to examine blood-forming cells), confirmed that the patient had Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells but can be effectively managed with medication and regular follow-up. While the patient responded well to treatment for CML under the haematology team, her heavy menstrual bleeding persisted despite prolonged medical therapy over 2–3 years. Considering her completed family, ongoing symptoms, and poor response to medicines, a hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) was advised. After receiving medical clearance from the haematology team, Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar performed a non-descent vaginal hysterectomy (removal of the uterus through the vaginal route without any cuts on the abdomen), despite challenges such as an enlarged uterus due to adenomyosis (a condition where the inner lining of the uterus grows into the muscle wall, causing heavy bleeding and pain). The ovaries were preserved to maintain hormonal balance, and the surgery was successfully completed, ensuring a safer approach with minimal pain and no external scars.
Sharing her perspective, Dr. Abhipsa Mazumdar said,“When the patient first came to us, she was in a critical condition with severe anaemia and persistent heavy menstrual bleeding. During examination, the enlarged spleen raised suspicion of an underlying blood disorder, which ultimately led to the diagnosis of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML). While her condition improved with appropriate treatment, her gynaecological symptoms continued to impact her quality of life. Considering the complexity of the case, we opted for a non-descent vaginal hysterectomy, a procedure performed without any external cuts, ensuring lower risk, less pain, and faster recovery. This case reinforces the importance of a holistic, multidisciplinary approach, where timely diagnosis and coordinated care can successfully manage even the most challenging conditions.”
Expressing her relief and gratitude, Susmita Das (name changed) said,“For years, I was struggling with heavy bleeding and weakness. I had almost lost hope after visiting several hospitals. After coming to Manipal Hospital, I finally got the right diagnosis and treatment. The doctors explained everything clearly and supported me throughout the journey. After the surgery, I feel much better and relieved, especially because there are no external scars and the recovery has been smooth. I am grateful to the entire team of Manipal Hospital, Broadway for giving me a new lease on life.”
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