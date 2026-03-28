Gabriel Network To Host Fundraising Gala In Annapolis In April 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 26, 2026 3:57 pm - Gabriel Network invites the community to attend a fundraising gala on April 24 at The Atreeum at Soaring Timbers in Annapolis. The event supports pregnant mothers across Maryland and Washington, D.C. through essential care and services.

Gabriel Network will host its annual fundraising gala on Friday, April 24, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Atreeum at Soaring Timbers in Annapolis, Maryland. The event brings together community members, advocates, and supporters for an evening focused on awareness and meaningful impact. As the organization's largest fundraiser, it sustains key programs serving mothers across Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Attendees will gain insight into how Gabriel Network provides support for pregnant women through housing assistance, helpline services, and individualized care. The organization continues to expand its reach to meet the growing needs of mothers looking for guidance.

Through its helpline, Gabriel Network connects with women seeking immediate assistance during pregnancy. The organization provides practical, emotional, and spiritual support tailored to each person's situation. These efforts empower women to choose life and move toward greater independence.

Guests will have opportunities to meet donors, volunteers, and advocates committed to strengthening assistance for mothers facing unexpected pregnancies. The event encourages conversations about how community involvement can shape outcomes for families. The venue's welcoming atmosphere also fosters engagement throughout the evening.

Funds raised during the evening will directly support maternity housing programs, outreach initiatives, and continued access to essential services. These efforts help ensure that women have the tools needed to prepare for parenthood. Community contributions enable Gabriel Network to maintain and expand programs that address immediate needs.

This charity gala in Annapolis highlights the importance of local involvement in supporting families across the region. Community members are encouraged to attend and take part in an event centered on care and compassion. Those interested in supporting the mission can also share the event with their networks to help expand its reach within the community.

Each ticket purchased contributes to services that provide both immediate assistance and lasting support. Tickets are available through gabrielnetwork, and early reservations are encouraged.

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About Gabriel Network

Gabriel Network is a nonprofit organization serving Maryland and Washington, D.C., committed to supporting women facing unplanned pregnancies. Through resources and compassionate care, the organization helps mothers find stability, hope, and a path forward.