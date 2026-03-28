Calculategratuityuae Launches Free UAE Gratuity Calculator Aligned With Federal Decree-Law No. 33 Of 2021

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"End-of-service gratuity is money employees have earned and are legally entitled to. We built this tool so anyone in the UAE can see exactly what they are owed, clearly and instantly." - Ahsan Ali, calculategratuityuae"CalculateGratuityUAE is a free UAE gratuity calculator for employees in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and all Emirates. Results are aligned with Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022, and MOHRE gratuity guidelines.

UAE employees now have access to a free, accurate, and easy-to-use end-of-service gratuity calculator built specifically around the UAE's updated labour law framework. calculategratuityuae launched to address a straightforward but persistent problem: millions of workers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and other Emirates need a reliable way to calculate what they are owed when their employment ends, and the official rules are not always easy to interpret on your own.

The UAE's gratuity framework changed significantly with Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022. Contract type, exit reason, and length of service all affect the final figure, and manual calculations are slow and prone to error. Many employees, particularly those newer to the UAE job market, remain unsure how MOHRE rules apply to their specific situation. calculategratuityuae was built to close that gap.

The calculator applies the government-defined method consistently across every calculation: basic wage only, daily wage derived from monthly salary divided by 30, the 21-day and 30-day service bands, and the two-year salary cap as outlined in Article 51. Users enter their basic salary and employment dates, select their contract type and exit reason, and receive an instant breakdown they can review or share with their HR department.

"End-of-service gratuity is money employees have earned and are legally entitled to," said Ahsan Ali of calculategratuityuae. "We built this tool so anyone in the UAE can see exactly what they are owed, clearly and instantly."

The tool is reviewed and updated whenever official MOHRE guidance changes, ensuring results always reflect current requirements. It is available in English and is free to use with no registration required.

For more information or to calculate your UAE end-of-service gratuity, visit calculategratuityuae.

About CalculateGratuityUAE

CalculateGratuityUAE is a free UAE gratuity calculator aligned with Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 and Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022. Built for employees across all Emirates, the tool provides instant, accurate end-of-service gratuity estimates based on MOHRE-defined calculation methods.