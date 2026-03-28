Northstar Painting And Sandblasting Celebrates 26 Years Of Transforming Duluth's Homes And Businesses With Expert Craftsmanship

MENAFN - GetNews) Duluth's Premier Painting, Sandblasting, and Restoration Specialists Expand Services Across a 100-Mile Radius, Delivering Unmatched Quality to Residential and Commercial Clients.

DULUTH, MN - When Luke Clough founded Northstar Painting and Sandblasting in 1999, he had a simple but powerful vision: to give Duluth homeowners and business owners access to painting and surface restoration services they could truly rely on. More than two and a half decades later, that vision has become a landmark success story in the Twin Ports region. With over 24 years of hands-on painting expertise, a reputation built on integrity, and a team of skilled craftsmen who treat every project like their own home, Northstar Painting and Sandblasting has firmly established itself as the go-to painting and sandblasting authority in Duluth, MN and the surrounding communities.

As the company marks another year of exceptional service delivery, it continues to raise the bar for what customers in Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin can expect from a professional painting and surface preparation company. More information can be found at .

A Legacy of Excellence Built on Trust and Craftsmanship

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting was born out of Luke Clough's desire to build something meaningful. After earning a BA in Economics and spending time in the finance world, Luke made a bold pivot - one that would ultimately lead him to create one of Duluth's most trusted home services businesses. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has grown from a one-man operation into a fully staffed, fully insured, and locally licensed painting company serving clients within a 100-mile radius of Duluth.

“We're not just painting walls. We're preserving homes, protecting investments, and helping our neighbors take pride in where they live and work,” said Luke Clough, Owner of Northstar Painting and Sandblasting.“Every project we take on is a reflection of our commitment to quality and our community.”

The company's family-owned, locally operated model has been central to its success. Unlike large national chains, Northstar Painting and Sandblasting brings a personal, relationship-driven approach to every job, ensuring clients receive direct communication, honest estimates, and results that exceed expectations.

A Comprehensive Suite of Services for Every Surface Challenge

What sets Northstar Painting and Sandblasting apart from the competition is the remarkable breadth of services the company offers. Whether it's a complete interior transformation, a weather-resistant exterior repaint, or precision industrial sandblasting, the Northstar team has the expertise and equipment to deliver outstanding results across a wide range of surfaces and project types.

Core services include:

Interior Painting: From living rooms to bedrooms to commercial interiors, the team delivers flawless, detail-oriented paintwork that transforms the ambiance of any space.

Exterior Painting: Northstar's exterior services protect homes and commercial buildings from the harsh Northern Minnesota climate while dramatically boosting curb appeal with long-lasting, durable finishes.

Kitchen and Cabinet Refinishing: A cost-effective alternative to full cabinet replacement, this service breathes new life into outdated or worn kitchens through professional-grade refinishing techniques.

Sandblasting and Media Blasting: Using state-of-the-art equipment, the team efficiently removes rust, paint, and contaminants from metal, concrete, and wood surfaces, preparing them for coating or restoration with surgical precision.

Log Home Sandblasting and Re-Staining: A specialty service that restores the natural beauty of log homes while protecting them from moisture, UV exposure, and the elements.

Deck Staining, Drywall Installation & Repair, Pressure Washing, and Wallpaper Services: A full spectrum of specialty services ensures Northstar is the single point of contact for virtually any surface project.

This one-stop-shop model is designed to offer customers unmatched convenience without ever compromising on quality.

Historic Restoration: Bringing Duluth's Heritage Back to Life

One of Northstar's most celebrated recent projects highlights the company's dedication to going far beyond a standard paint job. In late 2024, the team undertook the painstaking restoration of a 101-year-old Sears kit home on Woodland Avenue, one of Duluth's most iconic residential streets. The project required meticulous surface preparation using power washing and hand scraping to remove decades of built-up paint before applying a protective primer and two coats of premium-grade exterior paint.

The result was a stunning revitalization that preserved the home's historical character while ensuring structural protection for decades to come. The project stands as a testament to Northstar's rare ability to blend technical precision with artistic sensitivity - a combination that makes the company uniquely suited for both modern renovation projects and historically significant restorations.

Five-Star Reviews Across the Twin Ports

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting has earned a glowing reputation across Google, Facebook, Yelp, Nextdoor, HomeAdvisor, and the Better Business Bureau. Customers consistently highlight the team's professionalism, punctuality, transparent pricing, and high-quality results.

“Excellent painting service from start to finish. The crew was professional, punctual, and detail-oriented.” - Shatimile Barnabas

“The most reasonable estimate you will get in the Twin Ports area. Northstar is honest from the start until the finish.” - Michael Schmidt

These reviews reflect what every Northstar client experiences firsthand: a team that genuinely cares about doing excellent work, communicating clearly, and standing behind every brushstroke.

Serving Duluth, Superior, and the Surrounding Region

Operating Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Northstar Painting and Sandblasting proudly serves Duluth, MN, Superior, WI, and all communities within a 100-mile radius. The company is fully insured and licensed in Duluth, MN, giving clients complete peace of mind when inviting the Northstar team onto their property.

Obtaining a quote is a simple three-step process: send a text, chat by phone, and receive a detailed, no-obligation estimate. There are no hidden fees, no high-pressure sales tactics - just honest, professional service from a company that has been earning its neighbors' trust for more than a quarter century.

About Northstar Painting and Sandblasting

Founded in 1999 by Luke Clough, Northstar Painting and Sandblasting is a family-owned, locally operated painting and surface restoration company based in Duluth, MN. The company specializes in interior and exterior painting, sandblasting, media blasting, cabinet refinishing, log home restoration, deck staining, drywall services, pressure washing, and more. With over two decades of proven experience, Northstar has built an unrivaled reputation for quality, honesty, and customer satisfaction across the Twin Ports region and beyond.

For media inquiries, project quotes, or more information, contact:

Northstar Painting and Sandblasting

3751 Martin Road, Duluth, MN 55803

Phone: 218-260-9447

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