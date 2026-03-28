Credavi Marks First Year: 3000 Loans Approved And 4.8 Customer Rating

Zagreb - March 27, 2026 - Credavi, a Croatian online loan provider, today celebrated its first anniversary by reporting that it has approved 3,000 consumer loans in the past year. Notably, the Credavi's website achieved an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of 5 in user surveys. The company said its mix of fast online approvals, clear pricing, and dedicated support helped fuel rapid adoption among borrowers.

In its first year, Credavi prioritized speed and simplicity. Borrowers have been able to apply entirely online via the website and receive approval often within a day. Over 80% of loan applications were decided within 24 hours.“We designed Credavi to feel more like ordering a service online than a traditional bank loan,” said Credavi's CEO.“Today's results prove that Croatians appreciate a transparent, tech-driven approach to personal finance.” The company's offerings include unsecured personal loans for purposes like car repairs, home improvement, or medical expenses, with fixed interest rates disclosed upfront and no hidden fees.

Customers have praised the convenience.“When my washing machine broke, I needed cash fast,” said Ana, a 28-year-old customer from Zagreb.“Credavi approved my loan online the same day, and I knew exactly what I'd repay. It saved me from a big hassle.” Stories like Ana's highlight Credavi's mission: to be a trusted financial partner. In addition to loans, Credavi has launched a small online Financial Literacy Hub with articles and calculators to help borrowers plan responsibly.

Credavi also underscored its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection. Credavi ensure that borrowers' debt does not exceed the HNB's debt service limits (DSTI ratios of 45% for mortgages, 40% for other loans). All loan agreements meet Croatian and EU disclosure standards, and Credavi is preparing for the new Consumer Credit Act (EU Consumer Credit Directive II) set for transposition by late 2025. Customer data is handled under strict GDPR privacy rules, and Credavi has bolstered its cybersecurity to meet upcoming DORA requirements.“We believe lending must be both innovative and responsible, and that means following the highest standards in consumer protection,” added the CEO.

Who are We: Credavi is an online loan provider in Croatia dedicated to fast, transparent, and customer-focused lending. Built on the principles of trust and simplicity, Credavi enables people to apply and receive personal loans entirely online. With a commitment to clear terms and personal support, Credavi empowers Croatians to manage their finances with confidence.

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Phone: +385 957 338 192

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.