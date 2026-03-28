Coreage Rx Launches Wellness Community To Strengthen Patient Support Beyond The Prescription

MENAFN - GetNews) New digital platform gives patients a space to share experiences, access guided resources, and connect with others on similar health journeys

WICHITA FALLS, TX - March 27, 2026 - CoreAge Rx, a telehealth company specializing in physician-supervised prescription therapies, has launched the CoreAge Rx Wellness Community, a free digital platform designed to give patients ongoing support, peer connection, and curated health resources alongside their medical treatment.

The community is available at coreagerx and accessible through both web and dedicated mobile apps on iOS and Android. Built on the Circle platform, the space is organized into clearly defined sections that separate company-published educational content from open patient discussion areas, giving members a structured but flexible environment to engage at their own pace.







“A prescription is just one part of the process,” said Ella Jones, spokesperson for CoreAge Rx.“What we kept hearing from patients is that they wanted somewhere to ask questions, compare notes with other people going through the same thing, and feel like they weren't doing it alone. That's exactly what this community is built for.”

The platform is divided into two main areas. Welcome Spaces are view-only sections maintained by the CoreAge Rx team, where patients can find step-by-step guides, medication resources, infographics, and company updates. Community Spaces are interactive and open for posting, allowing members to participate in General Discussion, share meal ideas and dietary tips in the Meals and Diet section, and celebrate personal milestones in the Celebrate Wins channel.

Additional features include a Challenges and Rewards program, a community leaderboard, scheduled events, and educational courses. The platform also links directly to the CoreAge Rx member portal, pricing information, and help center, keeping clinical and community resources connected in one place.

“We've already seen strong engagement in the first days since launch,” Jones added.“People are asking real questions, sharing what's working for them, and supporting each other. That kind of accountability and connection can make a real difference in long-term health outcomes.”

The CoreAge Rx Wellness Community is free to join and open to both current patients and individuals exploring their options. Members can sign up at coreagerx. CoreAge Rx is LegitScript-certified and serves patients across multiple states with no insurance requirements, no membership fees, and upfront pricing on all treatments.

About CoreAge Rx

CoreAge Rx is a telehealth company based in Wichita Falls, Texas, providing affordable, physician-supervised prescription therapies for weight management, men's health, and anti-aging. Patients receive confidential consultations with U.S. board-certified physicians, personalized treatment plans, and compounded medications delivered with free shipping. For more information, visit .