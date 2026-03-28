Dr. David K. Shelton Releases New Book The Dylan Diet & 101 Other Diet Choices Now

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SACRAMENTO, CA - Physician, educator, and author Dr. David K. Shelton announces the release of his new book, The Dylan Diet & 101 Other Diet Choices, now available on Amazon. The book offers readers a comprehensive look at more than one hundred dietary approaches that people follow in pursuit of better health, longevity, and weight management.

In a world filled with conflicting advice about nutrition, The Dylan Diet & 101 Other Diet Choices provides a clear and practical guide to understanding a wide range of eating patterns. The book explores well known approaches such as the Mediterranean Diet, DASH Diet, and Ketogenic Diet, while also examining specialized and emerging dietary trends. Each section presents the principles of the diet, potential benefits, and important considerations so readers can better understand how different dietary frameworks work.

At the center of the book is the concept that inspired its title. The Dylan Diet came from a simple observation made by the author's young grandson, Dylan, who explained that he does not eat when he is not hungry. This moment inspired a powerful lesson about listening to the body and avoiding the common habit of eating out of boredom, routine, or social pressure.

Through engaging explanations and thoughtful insights, Dr. Shelton encourages readers to rethink their relationship with food while exploring the many ways people structure their diets. Rather than promoting a single rigid solution, the book provides knowledge and perspective so readers can make informed choices that fit their personal lifestyle and health goals.

Written in a clear and accessible style, The Dylan Diet & 101 Other Diet Choices serves as both an educational resource and a practical reference for anyone interested in nutrition, health, and modern dietary trends.

About the Author

Dr. David K. Shelton is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, where he majored in Life Sciences, and later earned his medical degree from Wake Forest School of Medicine. He completed advanced training in Internal Medicine, Diagnostic Radiology, and Nuclear Medicine and served as a General Practitioner, USAF Flight Surgeon, and Medical Officer for more than two decades.

During his career, Dr. Shelton served on the faculty at the University of California, Davis for twenty six years and now holds the title of Emeritus Professor. He has been honored twice as Teacher of the Year and has been recognized among the Best Doctors in America through peer nomination.

His academic contributions include forty one PubMed indexed publications, more than one hundred abstracts and posters, multiple book chapters, journal articles, and invited lectures. Dr. Shelton continues to promote health and wellness through education, research, and writing.

Dr. Shelton is also the author of To Your Health: 101 Ways to a Long and Healthy Life, a practical guide that explores 101 health, diet, dietary supplement, safety, and lifestyle tips designed to help readers improve their well-being and support a longer, healthier life.

The Dylan Diet & 101 Other Diet Choices is now available for purchase on Amazon.

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For more information about the book, please visit Amazon or contact the author for media inquiries.