New Research-Based Blueprint Transforms School Teams Into Engines Of Student Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) Developing Collaborative Expertise Teams by Dave Nagel and Bruce Potter Provides Leaders with a Nine-Element Framework to Drive Measurable Achievement.

March 27, 2026 - Educational leaders seeking to bridge the gap between professional learning and measurable student achievement have a new, research-based guide. Developing Collaborative Expertise Teams, co-authored by Dave Nagel and Bruce Potter, is set for release on March 31.

The book addresses a critical challenge: many schools struggle to translate significant investment in professional learning into lasting student achievement, often because mandated meetings "lack impact". Nagel and Potter introduce a clear blueprint for school and district leaders to transform teams, moving beyond low-impact meetings to cultivating genuine collaborative expertise.

Drawing on Visible Learning research and proven strategies from high-performing organizations, the authors present a framework designed to maximize growth and impact. Leaders will learn to design and sustain teams that align efforts and actions directly to desired goals and outcomes.

With this guide, readers will gain the tools to:



Determine core essential actions that unite the efforts of all adults within a school or system.

Embrace a nine-element framework to foster authentic collaboration, psychological safety, and a shared commitment to student learning.

Strengthen the existing PLC model by integrating strategies that enhance team leadership, cohesion, and focus on high-impact outcomes.

Utilize practical resources, including case studies, self-assessments, and reflection logs, to effectively track progress and guide team development. Align professional learning with PLC actions to bridge the "knowing doing" gap and ensure new knowledge is applied effectively in the classroom.

Dave Nagel, known for his work in Visible Learning implementation and the PLC+ framework, has authored seven books and contributed to major publications like Educational Leadership. Bruce Potter's expertise also centers on implementing Visible Learning research and fostering collaborative expertise through engaged PLCs, often guiding districts whose schools have earned national recognition for redefining success for underserved students.

By investing in the people and practices outlined in this book, leaders can create a connected system of classrooms, teams, and structures that lead to lasting success for all students.

More information can be found at C4Expertise

About the Authors:

Dave Nagel focuses on implementing Visible Learning research, assessment and feedback, and effective grading reform at both school and classroom levels. He is a thought leader in the PLC+ framework, known for his relatable and practical approach.

Bruce Potter brings extensive experience in guiding districts and teachers to transform practices, with an emphasis on fostering collaborative expertise. He is also the co-author of Grading Visible Learners: Learning With Fluidity, Not Finality.

Availability:

Developing Collaborative Expertise Teams is set to release March 31.

Available at Amazo and Corwin Press.