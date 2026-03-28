Danielle Marie Siwek Launches 7-Day“Workday Reset” Challenge To Build Better Daily Focus Habits

MENAFN - GetNews) Danielle Marie Siwek of Mound, Minnesota introduces a simple, structured challenge to help individuals improve focus, reduce overwhelm, and build consistent work habits.

Danielle Marie Siwek, a Strategic Planner in human resources, has launched a new public initiative designed to help professionals reset their daily work habits. The“7-Day Workday Reset” challenge focuses on simple, repeatable actions that improve focus, clarity, and consistency without requiring special tools or systems.

The challenge reflects Danielle's experience working through organisational change and fast-paced environments. It is built on the idea that small, consistent habits can improve both individual performance and overall workplace wellbeing.

“Most people don't struggle because they lack ability,” says Siwek.“They struggle because their day lacks structure. Small changes in how you start and manage your day can have a real impact.”

Research supports the importance of daily work habits:



Studies show it can take an average of 66 days to form a new habit, highlighting the need for consistency.

Employees who plan their day are up to 25% more productive than those who do not.

Task switching can reduce productivity by as much as 40% due to lost focus. Over 70% of professionals report feeling overwhelmed at least once per week.

“People often try to fix everything at once,” Siwek adds.“This challenge is about doing less, but doing it well, one day at a time.”

The 7-Day Workday Reset Plan

Each day includes a short task that can be completed in under 15 minutes.

Day 1: Start With Three Priorities Write down the three most important tasks for the day.

Day 2: Set a Clear Start Time Begin your workday at a consistent time. Avoid drifting into work.

Day 3: Block One Focus Session Work on one task for 25 uninterrupted minutes.

Day 4: Reduce One Distraction Turn off one common distraction, such as notifications.

Day 5: Take a Real Break Step away from your workspace for at least 10 minutes.

Day 6: Reflect for Five Minutes Write down what worked and what did not.

Day 7: Plan the Next Week Outline your top priorities for the coming week.

Share Your Progress

Participants are encouraged to track and share their experience.

Suggested post prompts:



“Day 1 of the #WorkdayReset: My top three priorities are...”

“Today I focused on one task for 25 minutes. Here's what changed...” “One distraction I removed today was...”

For those who prefer privacy, participants can:



Keep a personal journal

Share progress with a trusted friend or colleague Reflect privately at the end of each day

“There's no single right way to take part,” says Siwek.“What matters is consistency and awareness.”

Call to Action

The challenge is open to anyone looking to improve their daily work habits. Participants can begin at any time.

Start with Day 1 today. Write down your three priorities and take the first step towards a more focused workday.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Danielle Marie Siwek

Danielle Marie Siwek is a Strategic Planner based in Mound, Minnesota. She has built her career in human resources, progressing from HR intern to senior leadership roles across organisations including Village Automotive Group, OSI, AspenTech, and Emerson. Her work focuses on aligning people strategy with business goals, with a strong emphasis on adaptability, structure, and long-term organisational success.

Contact:

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