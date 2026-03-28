Coogan Smith LLP Debunks 5 Local Legal Myths Holding People Back

MENAFN - GetNews) Coogan Smith LLP of Attleboro, Massachusetts, clears up common legal myths that quietly cost families, homeowners, and small businesses time, money, and peace of mind.

Legal myths spread fast in close-knit communities. They pass from neighbour to neighbour, show up in online forums, and sound convincing because they often start with a grain of truth. According to Coogan Smith LLP, these myths don't just confuse people - they lead to bad decisions that can be hard to undo.

“Most people don't get into trouble because they ignore the law,” one attorney said.“They get into trouble because they trust something that sounds right but isn't.”

Below, the firm addresses five of the most common myths they see in Southern New England, explains why people believe them, and offers one simple action anyone can take today.

Myth 1:“If it's a small issue, I don't need a lawyer.”

Why people believe itSmall disputes feel manageable. A boundary line. A minor contract. A handshake deal with someone you trust. People assume lawyers are only for big problems.

The fact: The American Bar Association reports that over 60% of legal disputes that escalate start as 'small' matters that were never reviewed early. Minor issues grow when expectations aren't documented.

“One of the biggest mistakes we see is waiting,” an attorney explained.“By the time someone calls us, the issue isn't small anymore.”

Try this today: If something involves property, money, or future obligations, write down the key facts now. Even a short summary helps you spot risks early.

Myth 2:“A handshake agreement is just as good as a contract.”

Why people believe itIn local communities, trust runs deep. People value their word. Many deals start between friends or long-time contacts.

The fact: Massachusetts courts rely on written terms. Verbal agreements are hard to prove. Studies show contract disputes are resolved faster and more fairly when terms are written, even if they are simple.

“I've seen lifelong friendships fall apart over deals that were never written down,” one lawyer said.“Everyone remembered the promise differently.”

Try this today: After any agreement, send a short follow-up email summarising what was agreed. Dates. Prices. Responsibilities. Keep it simple.

Myth 3:“If it's been that way for years, it must be legal.”

Why people believe itPeople assume long-standing practices are approved or grandfathered in. Fences, driveways, business uses, or additions often go unquestioned.

The fact: Local zoning rules change. Permits expire. Prior violations don't become legal with time. Municipal studies show a large share of zoning disputes arise from assumptions based on past use, not current law.

“I once reviewed a property where everyone thought an access road was approved,” an attorney recalled.“It wasn't. It just hadn't been challenged yet.”

Try this todayIf something affects your property or business, check the current town records. Don't rely on memory or neighbourhood consensus.

Myth 4:“Legal help is only needed after there's a problem.”

Why people believe itPeople see lawyers as problem solvers, not planners. They wait for conflict before seeking advice.

The fact: Early guidance prevents disputes. Industry data shows preventive legal review reduces long-term legal costs by more than 30% in business and property matters.

“We spend a lot of time fixing things that could have been avoided with a short conversation upfront,” one attorney said.

Try this today: Before signing, building, or expanding, pause. Ask one question: What could go wrong later? That question alone changes outcomes.

Myth 5:“Local rules don't really get enforced.”

Why people believe it: Enforcement can feel inconsistent. Some violations go unnoticed for years.

The fact: Enforcement often starts when ownership changes, neighbours complain, or a permit is requested. Local governments routinely enforce rules once an issue surfaces.

“I've watched situations stay quiet for years,” a lawyer noted,“until one sale or renovation triggered full enforcement.”

Try this today: Assume rules will be enforced eventually. Plan as if someone will look closely - because at some point, they will.

If You Only Remember One Thing

Most legal trouble doesn't start with bad intent. It starts with bad assumptions. Question what you've heard. Check the facts. Act earlier than feels necessary.

As one attorney put it,“The law rarely surprises people who slow down and ask before acting.”

Share and Act

Coogan Smith LLP encourages residents and business owners to share this myth list with friends, family, and colleagues, and to try just one tip today. One small step now can prevent years of stress later.

To read the full interview, visit the website here.

About Local Legal Myths

Local legal myths form when tradition, trust, and incomplete information mix. They spread easily in small communities and often go unchallenged until conflict arises. Understanding the difference between assumption and fact helps individuals protect their property, businesses, and relationships before problems begin.