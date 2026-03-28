Leaked Nepal Report Into Deadly Uprising Calls For Prosecuting Ex-PM

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A Nepal commission has recommended the prosecution of ex-prime minister KP Sharma Oli in connection to the deadly September 2025 uprising that toppled his government, according to a leaked report.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising on September 8 and 9, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship.

Four-time prime minister and Marxist leader Oli, 74, was defeated in the polls this month by the 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, whose Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won in a landslide after promising to oust an ageing elite, stem corruption and fix the economy.

The commission's recommendations, set out in a report leaked by Nepali media, came ahead of the swearing-in Thursday of newly elected members of parliament.

"It was decided to recommend to the Government of Nepal that an investigation, inquiry, and prosecution be carried out against the then executive head, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli," reads a copy of the report seen by AFP Thursday.

At least 19 young people were killed in a crackdown on the first day of protests.

No one has been convicted of the killings.

Former interior minister Ramesh Lekhak and ex-police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung should also be investigated and prosecuted, according to the recommendations in the report.

Lekhak bore "overall responsibility for home administration, security agencies, and maintaining law and order", the report said, adding that he and Oli "did not appear to have made any effort on the afternoon... to prevent further human casualties".

The report said it was "not established that there was an order to shoot", but "no effort was made to stop or control the firing and, due to their negligent conduct, even minors lost their lives".

The report said victims in 48 out of 63 completed autopsies died of bullet wounds, and that the majority were struck in their chest or head.

The nationwide unrest in September saw the parliament and government offices set ablaze and led to Oli's ouster.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki took on the role of interim prime minister and established a commission to investigate the violence.

The commission's report was submitted this month and protesters have demanded that its findings be released.

Commission member Bigyan Raj Sharma told reporters the team had questioned more than 200 people and submitted a 900-page report - with more than 8,000 additional pages of evidence.

Karki's office said on Wednesday evening that she would release the report but the official version was not out yet.

The March 5 election returned a new 275-seat lower house of parliament, with the RSP winning a commanding majority of 182.

New lawmakers took the oath of office Thursday in a hall within the newly constructed parliament building.

The national anthem played as RSP's president Rabi Lamichhane and soon-to-be prime minister Shah stood next to each other, before the parliamentarians were sworn in.

Shah, who kept his trademark dark sunglasses on for the ceremony, has yet to give a formal speech since winning his seat.

Shah, popularly known as Balen, is expected to be sworn in as prime minister around midday today.

KP Sharma Oli toppled Government leaked report