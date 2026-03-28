Witkoff Mentions Within Days Meetings With Iran

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- The United States intends to meet with Iran in the next days, according to US envoy Steve Wittkopf.At a Miami, Florida, investing event, Wittkopf added: "We believe that meetings will take place this week, and we are certainly optimistic about that."He went on: "We have a 15-point agreement on the table, an agreement that the Iranians recently received, and we expect a response from them, which should resolve everything."