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Witkoff Mentions Within Days Meetings With Iran
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- The United States intends to meet with Iran in the next days, according to US envoy Steve Wittkopf.
At a Miami, Florida, investing event, Wittkopf added: "We believe that meetings will take place this week, and we are certainly optimistic about that."
He went on: "We have a 15-point agreement on the table, an agreement that the Iranians recently received, and we expect a response from them, which should resolve everything."
Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- The United States intends to meet with Iran in the next days, according to US envoy Steve Wittkopf.
At a Miami, Florida, investing event, Wittkopf added: "We believe that meetings will take place this week, and we are certainly optimistic about that."
He went on: "We have a 15-point agreement on the table, an agreement that the Iranians recently received, and we expect a response from them, which should resolve everything."
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