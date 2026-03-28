Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Witkoff Mentions Within Days Meetings With Iran


2026-03-28 12:15:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra)-- The United States intends to meet with Iran in the next days, according to US envoy Steve Wittkopf.
At a Miami, Florida, investing event, Wittkopf added: "We believe that meetings will take place this week, and we are certainly optimistic about that."
He went on: "We have a 15-point agreement on the table, an agreement that the Iranians recently received, and we expect a response from them, which should resolve everything."

MENAFN28032026000117011021ID1110911054



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search