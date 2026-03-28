Army: Three Missiles Target Kingdom In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 27 (Petra)-- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) – Arab Army announced on Friday that three missiles targeted the Kingdom over the past 24 hours, originating from Iran.The Military Media Directorate at the General Command confirmed that the Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully intercepted and destroyed two of the missiles, while air defenses were unable to stop a third, which landed in eastern Jordan.Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that relevant units responded to four reports within the same period involving the falling of debris and projectiles.The spokesperson confirmed that no injuries were reported as a result of these incidents, although some material damage occurred.Authorities renewed warnings against approaching, gathering around, or handling any suspicious objects or debris due to the danger they pose, urging the public to strictly follow official safety guidelines.Citizens were also advised to immediately report any suspicious objects to security authorities via the emergency number 911, and to rely solely on official sources for information while avoiding the spread of rumors and misinformation.