Energy Regulator Chief Reviews Sector Readiness, Orders Intensified Field Monitoring

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ziad Al-Saaydeh, on Friday reviewed the status of the energy and minerals sector from within the Commission's Monitoring and Emergency Center, which operates around the clock.The visit comes as part of ongoing institutional efforts to ensure the sector's readiness and the uninterrupted delivery of services with high efficiency under all circumstances, in continuous coordination with relevant entities and partners.Al-Saaydeh directed the Commission's specialized teams to intensify inspection tours and field monitoring at fuel stations and gas distribution centers, to ensure continued supply in line with announced prices. The move aims to enhance service reliability and maintain stability and continuity for all consumers across the Kingdom.