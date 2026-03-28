Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Energy Regulator Chief Reviews Sector Readiness, Orders Intensified Field Monitoring

Energy Regulator Chief Reviews Sector Readiness, Orders Intensified Field Monitoring


2026-03-28 12:15:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan's Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission, Ziad Al-Saaydeh, on Friday reviewed the status of the energy and minerals sector from within the Commission's Monitoring and Emergency Center, which operates around the clock.
The visit comes as part of ongoing institutional efforts to ensure the sector's readiness and the uninterrupted delivery of services with high efficiency under all circumstances, in continuous coordination with relevant entities and partners.
Al-Saaydeh directed the Commission's specialized teams to intensify inspection tours and field monitoring at fuel stations and gas distribution centers, to ensure continued supply in line with announced prices. The move aims to enhance service reliability and maintain stability and continuity for all consumers across the Kingdom.

MENAFN28032026000117011021ID1110911050



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search