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Momani: Number Of Companies, States Contacted Government To Use Port Of Aqaba To Support Supply, Logistics Operations
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, in a press statement, said on Friday that local fuel prices will not instantly reflect the increase in oil prices worldwide.
According to Momani, in order to preserve prices stability, the government would gradually implement any changes to fuel prices.
Supply chains are running smoothly, he continued, pointing out that a number of businesses and nations have contacted the government about using the Port of Aqaba to facilitate supply operations.
Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communication and Government Spokesperson, Mohammad Momani, in a press statement, said on Friday that local fuel prices will not instantly reflect the increase in oil prices worldwide.
According to Momani, in order to preserve prices stability, the government would gradually implement any changes to fuel prices.
Supply chains are running smoothly, he continued, pointing out that a number of businesses and nations have contacted the government about using the Port of Aqaba to facilitate supply operations.
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