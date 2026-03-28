Jordan, Tunisia Explore Ways To Boost Trade And Economic Integration

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tunisia, Mar. 27 (Petra)-- Director General of the Tunisian Export Promotion Center, Mourad Ben Hussein, held talks with Jordan's Ambassador to Tunisia, Abdullah Abu Rumman, on advancing bilateral trade and strengthening economic integration between the two countries.According to the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency, the two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of economic and trade cooperation, stressing the need to expand trade volumes in line with the available potential and opportunities in both markets.Ambassador Abu Rumman and Ben Hussein underscored the importance of activating joint mechanisms and increasing high-level engagements to reinforce economic partnership. They also emphasized opening broader prospects for the private sector in both countries to stimulate trade activity and joint investment.