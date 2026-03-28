Türkiye Ranks Among Top Trade Partners Of Azerbaijan In 2M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Türkiye has become Azerbaijan's second-largest trading partner from January through February 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee indicates that trade turnover between the countries in the reporting period amounted to $877.1 million, reflecting a decrease of $127.5 million, or 12.7%, compared to the same period last year.

Türkiye accounted for 14% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover, ranking second among the top trade partners of Azerbaijan, following Italy.

From January through February of this year, Azerbaijan's exports to Türkiye totaled $532.9 million, down $28.1 million, or nearly 7%, compared to the same period last year. Thus, during the reporting period, Türkiye also ranked second among the top export destinations for Azerbaijan.

During the period, non-oil products accounted for $83.4 million of Azerbaijan's exports to Türkiye, which ranked second with a share of 14.37% in Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports. Non-oil exports to Türkiye increased by $644,000 or 0.8% compared to the first two months of last year.

In addition, in the first two months of this year, 47,100 tons of crude oil and crude oil products from bituminous rocks worth $22.1 million were exported from Azerbaijan to Türkiye. This is $14.7 million or three times more in value and 11,700 tons or 1.8 times more in volume than in the same period last year.

In the reporting period, Azerbaijan's imports from Türkiye amounted to $344.2 million, down $87.1 million, or 20.2%, year-on-year.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.26 billion in the reporting period, down by $2.64 billion, or 29.6% year-on-year. Of this, $3.66 billion accounted for exports and $2.59 billion for imports.

Consequently, the country achieved a positive trade balance of $1.06 billion, which is $438 million-or 1.7 times-higher than the previous year's figure.