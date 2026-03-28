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Georgia Sees Strong Export Growth To Uzbekistan In Early 2026

Georgia Sees Strong Export Growth To Uzbekistan In Early 2026


2026-03-28 12:13:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 28. Georgia's exports to Uzbekistan reached $22 million in the period from January through February 2026, representing a 7.6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that Uzbekistan accounted for 2.1% of Georgia's total exports during the reporting period.

Uzbekistan ranked among Georgia's top ten export destinations from January through February 2026, maintaining its position among the country's key trading partners.

Meanwhile, Georgia's total exports reached about $1.03 billion in the first two months of 2026, which is 22.9% higher compared to the same period last year. China, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan were the largest export markets for Georgia, while the combined share of the top ten partner countries exceeded 72% of total exports.

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Trend News Agency

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