Azerbaijan's Trade With China Sees Notable Growth In Early 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that China accounted for 12.44% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover, ranking 3rd among the country's largest trading partners.
Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to China totaled $21.6 million, rising by $10.7 million, nearly doubling compared to the same period last year. Imports from China amounted to $757.8 million, up by $23.3 million, or 3.2% year-on-year, making China Azerbaijan's leading import partner.
Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $6.264 billion in the reporting period, down by $2.64 billion, or 29.6% year-on-year. Of this, $3.66 billion accounted for exports and $2.59 billion for imports.
Consequently, the country achieved a positive trade balance of $1.06 billion, which is $438 million-or 1.7 times-higher than the previous year's figure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment