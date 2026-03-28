Two Oil Refining Units Damaged: General Staff Clarifies Results Of Strike On Kirishi Oil Refinery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff published the updated information on Facebook.

Damage has been confirmed to the ELOU-AVT-2 and ELOU-AVT-6 primary oil refining units, as well as to facilities for the production of petroleum bitumen, hydrotreating units, and gas fractionation units.

The General Staff noted that on March 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kirishi Oil Refinery in the city of Kirishi, Leningrad region, Russia. It is one of Russia's largest oil refineries.

The plant's facilities produce a wide range of petroleum products, including fuel for the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian forces attack children's hospital in Kherson with Molniya drone

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 27, the Defense Forces struck the Russian Valday radar complex and the Forpost ground-based drone control statio in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as several other enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

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