IRGC Announces Strait Of Hormuz Closure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a press release from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Public Relations Department, Ukrinform reported, citing TRT Haber.

“Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic and warned that ships attempting to violate the ban will face a harsh response,” the TV channel reports.

The IRGC statement notes that the passage of all vessels heading to or departing from ports associated with the“Israeli-American alliance” is prohibited, regardless of their route.

The statement indicates that in the morning, three container ships from different countries attempted to pass through the strait via authorized corridors. However, following intervention and warnings from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' naval forces, these ships were forced to change course and turn back.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also stated that the U.S. administration's claims that“the Strait of Hormuz is open” are untrue, emphasizing that the strait is in fact closed.

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The statement concludes by emphasizing that anyone attempting to use the strait in defiance of the ban will face a“harsh response.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Iran had previously informed the UN that“non-hostile” vessels could pass through the Strait of Hormuz provided they coordinated with the country's authorities. According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), approximately 2,000 vessels and 20,000 seafarers are stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the war in the Middle East.

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