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Invaders Shell Kostiantynivka With Artillery, Wounding Two Civilians

Invaders Shell Kostiantynivka With Artillery, Wounding Two Civilians


2026-03-28 12:13:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Council, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“This morning, the enemy once again attacked residential neighborhoods in our city. The occupiers shelled Kostiantynivka using tube artillery. One of the shells struck the yard of a private home directly. The building's facade sustained significant damage as a result of the explosion. According to preliminary information, two local residents who were at home at the time of the attack were injured,” Horbunov reported.

Read also: Russian drones attack Chernihiv region, spark fire and kill one

He noted that the victims sought medical attention on their own at a hospital in Druzhkivka.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 26, one person was killed and another was injured due to Russian shelling in the Donetsk region.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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