UK Allocates Additional £100M For Air Defense Systems For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the British government's website.

“The UK will urgently commit an additional £100 million for air defence support to Ukraine, helping to defend the country from Russia's relentless attacks,” the statement reads.

The funding will be rapidly directed toward strengthening Ukraine's air defense, ensuring better protection for frontline forces and key national infrastructure against air attacks.

This latest package means that the UK has allocated £600 million over the past two months to support Ukraine's air defense, underscoring the government's determination to save lives and strengthen Ukraine's resilience.

The UK's new aid package follows today's meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in Helsinki to discuss how partners can go further and faster in supporting Ukraine.

This follows President Zelensky's visit to London last week, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer heard firsthand about the courage and determination the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate in repelling attacks by Russian troops.

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“To ensure that never happens again, and protect people at home from the real threat that Russia poses, I am determined to do everything we can to support a sovereign and free Ukraine for generations to come,” Starmer said.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the strengthening of air defense and the expansion of the PURL program