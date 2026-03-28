War Update: 66 Combat Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Fighting Continues In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:00 on Friday, March 27, according to Ukrinform.

"Shelling of border areas continues. Today in the Sumy region, the settlements of Korenyok, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Doroshivka, Hirky, Rohizne, Sosnivka, Vyntorivka, Studenok, and Esman came under attack. In the Chernihiv region, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Zoria were shelled," the statement said.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two combat engagements are ongoing. Today, the enemy carried out 50 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of Ukrainian troops, five of them using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked once toward the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched four assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Podoly, and Novoosynove. One engagement is still ongoing.

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In the Lyman sector, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked Ukrainian defenders' positions six times near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of Serednie. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked twice toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out three offensive actions toward Markove and Chervone.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders conducted 22 offensive actions toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 22 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk sector, in the areas of Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, and toward the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Novopidhhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Four engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy conducted no offensive actions. Airstrikes targeted Pokrovske and Levadne.

In the Huliaipole sector, four attacks took place toward the settlements of Staroukrainka, Zelene, Zaliznychne, and in the area of Myrne. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Tsvitkove.

In the Orikhiv sector, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In other sectors, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

As Ukrinform reported, in the south, Ukraine's Defense Forces have regained control over nearly 470 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and neutralized more than 11,000 Russian invaders.