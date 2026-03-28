Lubinets Calls For Humanitarian Corridor To Evacuate Civilians From Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The ombudsman announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner, the city of Oleshky is not living but merely surviving; the city faces a catastrophic shortage of drinking water, lacks stable electricity and gas supplies, and has limited medical care. People are forced to conserve every sip of water and every crumb of food. And attempts to deliver food result in the deaths of drivers or disrupted shipments due to the deadly danger on the roads.

“This is not just a humanitarian crisis. This is deliberate terrorism by the Russian Federation against the civilian population,” the ombudsman emphasized.

Earlier this month, Lubinets appealed to the Human Rights Commissioner in the Russian Federation and to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In his appeal to the Russian side, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians from Oleshky and surrounding settlements. He also stressed the need to comply with the norms of international humanitarian law regarding the protection of the civilian population.

In his appeal to the ICRC, Lubinets called on them to use their mandate to facilitate the establishment of a humanitarian dialogue between the Ukrainian and Russian sides, organize a safe route for the evacuation of civilians, and ensure access to humanitarian aid for people who are effectively left without food and water.

“The situation has not changed in nearly a month! Although the occupying power, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law-specifically Articles 55 and 59 of the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War-is obligated to provide the civilian population with food and medical supplies and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid,” the Ombudsman emphasized.

In occupied, no one left to bury dead

Ukraine is fighting for every one of its citizens. And the world must clearly assess these actions! The ICRC must move from observation to decisive action-because the cost of delay is measured in human lives, Lubinets emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Holoprystan and Oleshky communities have been placed under a humanitarian blockade by Russian invaders.

According to data from the Oleshky Military Administration, as of the end of February 2026, no more than 6,000 residents remain in the community.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook