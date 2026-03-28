Zelensky Explains Why No Date Set For Next Trilateral Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made this statement in a televised interview, according to Ukrinform.

“We speak with the American side every day; our negotiating team speaks with their counterparts. But nevertheless, we face this difficulty; you know, it feels like we are mediators in this process, not a party to the war. Why? Because we are ready to meet anywhere, preferably in a trilateral format, but the American side can only meet in America, and Russia can meet anywhere but not in America. And for now, due to the war in the Middle East, the war with Iran, the Americans-specifically the teams-are not traveling abroad due to security measures,” Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is working to ensure that trilateral meetings take place. According to the President, they could be held in Europe, Turkey, Switzerland, or the Middle East.

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“There is no date yet. There will be one,” the head of state assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, noted that following the talks with the American side in Florida on March 21–22, there has been progress in aligning positions and narrowing the range of unresolved issues.

Photo: OP