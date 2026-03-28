Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Enemy Strikes Industrial And Energy Infrastructure In Kryvyi Rih, Hits Residential Areas

Enemy Strikes Industrial And Energy Infrastructure In Kryvyi Rih, Hits Residential Areas


2026-03-28 12:13:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing a Telegram post by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There are also hits in the residential sector," the post reads.

Emergency rescue operations have begun, Vilkul adds.

Read also: Russian forces attack children's hospital in Kherson with Molniya drone

Earlier, the Air Force warned of Russian UAVs moving toward Kryvyi Rih.

An air raid alert remains in effect in the city.

As reported by Ukrinform, the city's infrastructure sustained damage as a result of the morning attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN28032026000193011044ID1110910959



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search