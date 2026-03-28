Enemy Strikes Industrial And Energy Infrastructure In Kryvyi Rih, Hits Residential Areas

"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There are also hits in the residential sector," the post reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.