Enemy Strikes Industrial And Energy Infrastructure In Kryvyi Rih, Hits Residential Areas
"The enemy attacked industrial and energy infrastructure. There are also hits in the residential sector," the post reads.
Emergency rescue operations have begun, Vilkul adds.Read also: Russian forces attack children's hospital in Kherson with Molniya drone
Earlier, the Air Force warned of Russian UAVs moving toward Kryvyi Rih.
An air raid alert remains in effect in the city.
As reported by Ukrinform, the city's infrastructure sustained damage as a result of the morning attack on Kryvyi Rih.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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