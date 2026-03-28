Court Sentences Woman To 18 Years In Prison For 'Passing Data To Ukraine' In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Suspilne Crimea stated this, citing the occupation prosecutor's office of the peninsula.

According to the Russian investigation, the woman“opposed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and in February 2024 carried out photo and video recording of a location where Russian Armed Forces armored vehicles were stationed in Crimea.”

Occupation law enforcement authorities claim that she“transferred the collected materials to a representative of the Security Service of Ukraine via one of the social networks.”

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The Russia-controlled Supreme Court of Crimea found her guilty and sentenced her to 18 years of imprisonment in a general-regime penal colony, followed by a restriction of freedom for one year and ten months. She was also fined RUB 500,000 (about UAH 266,000), and her mobile phone was confiscated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the occupiers also sentenced a Crimean resident to 18 years in prison for allegedly cooperating with Ukrainian intelligence.