Lubinets Explains Why He Continues Humanitarian Dialogue With Moskalkova
"Even during the war, I maintain humanitarian dialogue with the Russian Human Rights Commissioner. Because every letter, every agreement is a chance to bring our people home and preserve humanity where it is being destroyed," Lubinets said.Read also: Budanov: World security is only possible after collapse of Russia as empire
According to him, thanks to this dialogue, from December 2023 to the present, 3,685 letters have been delivered to Ukrainian prisoners of war, while 1,128 letters have been received from Ukrainian defenders. During the same period, 5,000 parcels have been delivered to Ukrainian servicemen.
"We are continuing work to create conditions for monitoring the observance of the rights of Ukrainian citizens in places of detention in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories. By agreement with the Russian ombudsman, mutual monitoring is being carried out in detention facilities, as well as during the repatriation process," Lubinets added.
As reported, on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that over four years of its work, 8,669 military personnel and civilians have been returned home.
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