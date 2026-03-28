Military Analyst: Russians To Focus Main Attacks On Pokrovsk And Zaporizhzhia Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Military analyst Oleksii Hetman made this statement to Ukrainian Radio, according to Ukrinform.

“... to stretch our defenses and prevent us from concentrating on the areas where they will launch their main strikes, they are attacking across the entire sector. And the enemy's main strikes will be in at least two directions-Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. It is quite possible that there will be a third direction-Lyman,” the expert noted.

He added that so far, in some directions, the Russians have not succeeded in what they planned.

Defense Forces regain control of 470 km2 in south, says

“It is clear that we have not yet seen-and most likely will not see-any kind of powerful 'blitzkrieg' as they had planned, where they would make significant advances,” Hetman concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army has attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 66 times since the start of the day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. Fighting is ongoing in six sectors.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine