US Urges Citizens To Leave Iraq Amid Rising Attacks By Iran-Linked Groups

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq have carried out attacks against U.S. citizens and U.S.-linked targets in the country, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The embassy has urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately and advised them to avoid the embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil due to ongoing risks associated with rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles in Iraqi airspace.

The attacks come in the aftermath of a series of deadly airstrikes earlier this week that reportedly killed fighters from the Iran-aligned Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF). The PMF, a coalition of pro-Iranian militias integrated into Iraq's armed forces, has blamed the United States for the strikes.

The escalation follows the absence of a breakthrough in nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran. Since February 28, the U.S. and Israel have launched airstrikes on Iranian targets, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. military facilities across the region.

As tensions intensified between March 1 and 5, the conflict expanded across multiple Middle Eastern countries, raising serious concerns over regional stability. Energy infrastructure and maritime routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are now under significant threat, pushing global oil prices sharply higher and prompting several countries to evacuate their citizens.