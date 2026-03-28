Trump Said To Consider 10,000 More Troops For Middle East

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Pentagon is considering sending 10,000 more ground troops to the Middle East, as a way of giving United States President Donald Trump additional military options even as he deliberates over peace talks with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US defense officials, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump extended a pause on his threat to attack Iranian energy plants on Thursday, citing talks with Tehran, which he said are "ongoing despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media."

US President Donald Trump says he will further delay attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure by 10 days – until April 6 – as he continues to claim talks with Iran on a peace deal are going“very well”.

An unnamed senior Iranian leader told the Reuters news agency that officials in Tehran had received a US peace proposal, which the official described as“one-sided and unfair”.