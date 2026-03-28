Azerbaijan And Türkiye Officials Hold Key Talks In Budapest

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A meeting was held in Budapest between Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Trend, Hajiyev shared details of the meeting on his official account on the social media platform X.

“We had a productive meeting in Budapest with Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Chief Advisor to the President of Türkiye. We exchanged views on further strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, based on the Azerbaijan–Türkiye brotherhood and strategic alliance, as well as on regional security and connectivity issues,” the post said.

Hajiyev emphasized that, against the backdrop of current global challenges, enhancing unity and solidarity across the Turkic world is of particular importance.