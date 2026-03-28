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Azerbaijan Boosts Grain Imports From Türkiye Despite Overall Export Decline

Azerbaijan Boosts Grain Imports From Türkiye Despite Overall Export Decline


2026-03-28 12:12:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

In January–February 2026, Azerbaijan imported $30.9 million worth of grain, legumes, oilseeds and related products from Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports citing the Turkish Exporters' Assembly.

This marks a 19.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

In February alone, Türkiye exported $20.218 million worth of these products to Azerbaijan, reflecting a sharp 44.1% year-on-year increase, indicating stronger short-term demand.

Despite the rise in shipments to Azerbaijan, Türkiye's overall exports in this category declined:

- January–February total exports: $1.881 billion (-9.9%)
- February exports: $953 million (-10.3%)

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AzerNews

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