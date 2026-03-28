President Putin Expresses Gratitude To President Ilham Aliyev
He made the remarks via video address made during the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani State Music and Drama Theatre building in Derbent.
“Relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are developing on a solid foundation of a shared historical past, including cultural heritage. It should be noted that the popular Russian Drama Theatre in Baku, established more than 100 years ago, is operating very successfully. In this regard, I would like to thank President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the theatre's activities. I would also like to note that these two stages - the Russian Drama Theatre in Baku and the Azerbaijani Drama Theatre in Derbent - serve as a bridge between our cultures,” Putin said.
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