China's Starvision Aerospace Maps Baku's Transformation Into Modern Economic Hub

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

China-based Starvision Aerospace has joined preparations for the upcoming International Space Technology Conference 2026, placing renewed focus on Baku's evolving role as a strategic hub along both the historical and modern Silk Road corridors, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of its contribution, the company presented a satellite-based visual analysis highlighting two of the capital's most iconic landmarks - the Maiden Tower and the Flame Towers. The study offers a symbolic and spatial interpretation of Baku's transformation across centuries.

According to the report, the Maiden Tower, located within Icherisheher, represents more than a historical monument. It is framed as a long-standing node within Silk Road trade routes, reflecting Baku's role in facilitating regional connectivity for over a millennium. In contrast, the Flame Towers serve as a contemporary marker of Azerbaijan's economic modernization, embodying the country's emergence as a center for energy, innovation, and urban development.

Starvision Aerospace emphasizes that satellite analytics enable these seemingly distinct landmarks to be interpreted as part of a unified geo-economic landscape. This approach provides deeper insight into how historical trade infrastructure has evolved into modern transport and energy corridors, reinforcing Baku's position within the broader Central Eurasian connectivity framework.

From an analytical perspective, the use of space-based data in mapping urban and economic transformation reflects a growing trend in integrating geospatial intelligence into policymaking and regional development strategies. It also underscores how cities like Baku are increasingly being evaluated not only through traditional economic indicators, but through their spatial and infrastructural significance within transcontinental networks.

Following the successful hosting of International Space Technology Conference 2025, the 2026 edition in Uzbekistan is expected to convene major stakeholders, including Uzcosmos, Azercosmos, Turkish Aerospace, Middle East Technical University, TÜBİTAK, and Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary.

The conference agenda will focus on the application of space technologies in developing transport corridors, enhancing sustainable infrastructure, and strengthening economic cooperation across Central Eurasia, areas where Azerbaijan is positioning itself as both a transit hub and a technological participant.